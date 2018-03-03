Gur prices remain lower

Jaggery: A downward trend persisted for the second straight week at the wholesale gur (Jaggery) market in the national capital due to sluggish demand amid adequate stocks and recorded losses up to Rs 100 per quintal.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets too displayed a similar trend with prices falling up to Rs 100 per quintal on thin demand.

Marketmen said huge position of ready stocks on constant arrivals from manufacturing belts against sluggish demand from stockists and retailers mainly led to the fall in gur prices.

In Delhi, gur Chakku prices declined by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 2,600-2,700 per quintal.

However, gur Pedi, Dhayya and Shakkar prices ruled flat throughout the week on some support at Rs 2,600-2,700, Rs 2,800-2,900 and Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Chakku tumbled down by Rs 100 to conclude the week at Rs 2,300-2,500, gur Khurpa also slipped from Rs 2,200-2,300 to Rs 2,100-2,250, showing a fall of up to Rs 100 per quintal.

Gur Laddoo prices slipped by Rs 50 to Rs 2,350-2,450 per quintal.

Gur Raskat prices also dropped by Rs 50 to settle at Rs 2,050-2,100 per quintal on weak demand from beer makers.

Coming to Muradnagar markets, gur Pedi and Dhayya quoted lower by Rs 50 each to Rs 2,200-2,300 and Rs 2,250-2,350 per quintal respectively.