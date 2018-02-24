BIZ-JAGGERY-REPORT Gur prices remain quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Prices generally ended steady at the wholesale gur (Jaggery) market in the national capital today on scattered activity.

Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also ended quiet due to lack of buying support.

Marketmen said scarcity of buying support along with ample stocks in the market kept gur prices at overnight levels.

Following are todays rates (in Rs per quintal):

Gur chakku Rs 2,700-2,800, pedi Rs 2,600-2,700, dhayya Rs 2,800-2,900 and shakkar Rs 2,900-3,000.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,100-2,150, chakku Rs 2,400-2,600, khurpa Rs 2,200-2,300 and Ladoo Rs 2,400- 2,500.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,250-2,350 and dhayya Rs 2,300-2,400.