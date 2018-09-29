Gur prices up on paucity of stocks

Jaggery: The wholesale gur (jaggery) market displayed a firm trend in the national capital during the week mainly on the back of paucity of stocks amid speculative demand, and prices rose up to Rs 200 per quintal. In contrast, Muradngar gur market showed a subdued trend as prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal on fresh supplies. Marketmen said, increased buying by stockists and retailers amid low stocks position mainly pushed up gur prices in Delhi. In Delhi, gur Pedi prices climbed by Rs 200 to conclude the week at Rs 3,900-4,000 per quintal. Shakkar prices also spurted by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 3,900-4,000 per quintal. Meanwhile, gur Chakku and Dhayya prices remained flat on some support at Rs 3,600-3,700 and Rs 3,800-3,900 per quintal, respectively. At Muradnagar gur Pedi prices, however, slipped by Rs 100 to settle at Rs 3,575-3,600 per quintal. Coming to Muzaffarnagar, gur chakku prices finished steady at Rs 3,200-3,400 per quintal. Gur Raskat prices also remained unaltered during the week on some support from beer making industries at Rs 2,800-2,850 per quintal. However, gur Khurpa, Laddoo in Muzaffarnagar and gur Dhayya in Muradnagar remained unquoted due to non availability of ready stock. MORE PTI SDG SUN SHWSHW