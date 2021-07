Gur shakkar prices decline on ample stocks, tepid demand

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) In an otherwise steady gur (Jaggery) market, shakkar prices dropped by Rs 100 per quintal in the national capital today following ample stocks position.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets closed flat on little doing.

Marketmen said relentless supplies from manufacturing belts amid selective offtake by stockists and retailers mainly pulled down shakkar prices in Delhi.

Shakkar prices dipped by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 3,000- 3,100 per quintal.

Following are todays rates (in Rs per quintal):

Gur chakku Rs 2,700-2,800, pedi Rs 2,800-2,900, dhayya Rs 2,900-3,000 and shakkar Rs 3,000-3,100.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,125-2,200, chakku Rs 2,400- 2,600, khurpa Rs 2,300-2,400 and Ladoo Rs 2,500- 2,600.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,400-2,500 and dhayya Rs 2,500- 2,550. PTI SDG SUN ADI BAL