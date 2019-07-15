Gurdaspur jail inmates clash over sleeping arrangements, 2 injured

Gurdaspur, Jul 15 (PTI) Two inmates of Gurdaspur Central Jail were injured Monday in a clash between two groups of prisoners over arrangements of their beds in cells, said officials. Injured inmates, identified as Sunny Masih and Avtar Singh, were admitted to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital, they said.Following the clash between prisoners, the jail authorities lodged a complaint with with the Gurdaspur city police station against the accused.Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, meanwhile, ordered a probe into the incident. PTI CORR VSD RAXRAX