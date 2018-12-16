Gurdwara gutted in fire in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) A gurdwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district was gutted in fire that broke out apparently due to an electrical short circuit on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred at the Chattisinghpora Gurdwara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning, a police official said.He said fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the fire completely damaged the one-storey premises.No one was injured in the incident, he said.The official said the cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical short circuit.All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina demanded the government immediately reconstruct the Gurdwara. PTI SSB DPBDPB