Gurgaon businessman commits suicide by jumping off high rise

Gurgaon, Dec 3 ( PTI) A 47-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off his ninth floor residence of an upscale society here on Monday, police said.No suicide note was found, they added.According to police, Naresh Hasija took the extreme step at around 3 am when his wife and children were asleep in their Park View apartments flat in Sohna."No suicide note was recovered. A case was registered at the Sector 50 police station," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said. A native of Haryana's Sonipat, Hasija had an ice cream stall at Kingdom of Dreams, the officer added. PTI CORR RHL