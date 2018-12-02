Gurgaon court orders FIR against revenue officials, builders

Gurgaon, Dec 1 (PTI) A district court here Saturday directed the Gurgaon Police to register an FIR against seven revenue officials and over a dozen builders following allegations of a scam in the land registration procedure, misappropriation of government funds and misuse of power, an RTI has revealed.The court of Judicial Magistrate Naveen Kumar passed the order to file a criminal complaint against seven revenue officials, seven land registry clerks, fourteen builders and three computer operators at Manesar Police Station.All the accused, posted at Manesar tehsil between 2009 and 2013, allegedly committed the crime at the behest of the builders.Ramesh Yadav, a Right To Information (RTI) activist, approached the court after police did not register a First Information Report (FIR) even after an Assistant Commissioner of Police accepted in his probe that the officials and builders were guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The matter came to light after the accused registered various plots in Sihi village here in sector 83. "Builders and revenue officials showed the plots in Sihi village outside Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) during the land registration and after the registration, authorities again put the registered plot under the MCG jurisdiction," Yadav said. "Registration fee under the MCG area was seven per cent, while outside the MCG was five per cent. The accused committed a scam of over Rs 5 crore," the complainant said. PTI CORR RHL