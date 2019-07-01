Gurgaon doctoral degree holder commits suicide after killing wife, children

Gurgaon, Jul 1 (PTI) A senior staffer with a Hyderabad-based chemical factory allegedly killed his wife and two children by stabbing them and slitting their throats before ending his life in their Uppal Southend home here, police said on Monday.Prakash Singh, 55, a PhD doctorate, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday night with a suicide note stating that "he was not able to handle his family", a police official said.His wife Sonu Singh (50), who ran a school in Gurgaon, daughter Aditi (22) and son Aditya (13) were found dead with injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping, they said.The locals reported the matter to police on Monday when they did not spot the family outside since morning. Prakash, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Gurgaon from the last eight years. "We are examining the suicide note with the help of handwriting experts to ascertain whether the letter was written by Prakash or someone else," a police official said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.PTI CORR SRY MIN SRY