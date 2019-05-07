Gurgaon girls top ISC exam in Delhi-NCR, bag second rank nationally

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Gurgaon girls Srinwanti Debgupta and Shruti Jhamb have topped the ISC class 12 examination in Delhi-NCR with 99.75 per cent marks. Delhi-NCR schools achieved a pass percentage of 99.23 and 98.35 in the ISCE and ISC examination with girls outshining boys in both the classes. The toppers are from Sri Ram School, Aravali, Gurgaon and have got the second rank nationally. The second rank in Delhi-NCR has been shared by the same school's Rhea Prasad, Manav Chadha and Devashri Bhargava with 99 per cent marks. The third rank has been bagged by Gurgaon's Scottish High International School's Kinshuk Soperna and Jibitesh Saha, along with Sri Ram School's Shreshha Sharma and Malhar Jasoria with 98.75 per cent marks. Meerut Cantt's Vedika Agarwal has topped the ISCE class 10 examination in Delhi-NCR with 494 out of 500 marks. Shamli's Agrim Jain has bagged the second rank with 493 marks. The third rank has been shared by four students, three of them from Meerut, with 492 marks. The students are Bhavya Sharma, Kirti Choudhary, Khushi Arora and Disha Bansal. A total of 4,963 students had appeared for the ICSE examination from Delhi-NCR while the number of students appearing for the ISC examination was 2,426. PTI GJS SMN