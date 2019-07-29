Gurgaon Police foils bid to steal Jaguar car, 1 held

Gurgaon, Jul 28 (PTI) The Gurgaon Police has foiled a bid to steal a Jaguar car here by arresting a man following a brief gun fight which left a policeman injured, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday night when a team of eight policemen, deployed at Atul Kataria Chowk to assist Kanwariyas saw a Toyota Innova hitting the Jaguar from behind, they said.As the driver of the Jaguar got out, two armed men in the Innova tried to drag him into their vehicle at gunpoint."The driver cried for help and the policemen rushed to his rescue. While, one of the two criminals fled from the spot, the other opened fire at the approaching policemen," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.The police personnel retaliated and in the ensuing gun fight, SPO Jaibir Singh was injured while the shooter managed to escape as well, he added. Singh was taken to Medanta Hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger, he said further.However, the Crime Branch managed to arrest one of the accused-- Anshul, a native of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri.A former state-level wrestler popularly known as 'Khali', Anshul told the police that he and his accomplice had planned to abduct the person driving the luxury car."The idea was to steal the car and also extort money from the driver's family," Bokan said. PTI CORR RHL