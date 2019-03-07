Gurgaon will soon get connected with Delhi through Dwarka

Gurgaon, Mar 6 (PTI) The hurdles to the completion of the much-delayed Dwarka expressway have been cleared, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjeet Singh said Wednesday.The project was delayed due to non-acquisition of land in Delhi, he said."Now, all the hurdles pertaining to this project is clear and its construction will start soon, Singh said.The foundation stone of the five-km stretch, falling under the territory of Delhi, will be laid on March 8 by Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, he said.Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai six-lane expressway on the same day, Singh said.The initial concept for the 18-km Dwarka expressway, connecting NH-8 at Kherkidhaula with Delhi suburban town Dwarka, was given in 2007 and its construction was started in 2009 with a completion time of 36 months. However, the project was delayed due to non-timely land acquisition in Gurgaon by the Haryana Shahari Vikash Pradhikaran, which was earlier known as Haryana Urban Development Authority, and the Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal governments in Delhi.Out of the 18-km stretch, four kms falls under Delhi and in 2016, Gadkari had decided to extend the length to five km to it with the NH 8 at Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur. PTI CORR ANBANB