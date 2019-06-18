Gurgaon: Woman claims man masturbated on her on metro premises

Gurgaon, Jun 18 (PTI) A woman has claimed that a man masturbated at her inside a metro station complex here, prompting the police to register a case against an unidentified person.The alleged incident took place around 9.30 pm on June 14 when the woman was walking out of a clothing store inside the Huda City Centre Metro Station complex, she said in a tweet."I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and i realised that he masturbated on me," she claimed from an unverified Twitter handle.She said that she slapped the man and shouted for help but nobody came forward as the man fled from there. She alleged that the police outpost nearby was closed, while policemen at some distance were busy with auto-rickshaw drivers.A senior DMRC official, when contacted, said, the alleged incident took place inside the premises of Huda City Centre Metro Station "but the woman did not lodge any complaint with security authorities there"."She posted about it on Twitter and we have responded," he said.In a series of tweets made, the woman wrote on Monday afternoon, "I was shocked, scared, traumatised. And I feel shame that metro, which is supposed to be the safest mode of transport for women, where chief minister is offering free rides to women, lacks clearly in making it safe in the first place. It's like you step out and you are on your own... (sic)." A police spokesperson said the Crime Against Women and Children cell of the Gurgaon Police has taken cognisance of the matter and in probing the matter. A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Metro police station, he said."The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures or a demand or request for sexual favours) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the unidentified accused," Station House Officer, Metro, Rajinder Singh told PTI.The police have established contact with the complainant and the proceedings are underway to identify and arrest the accused, he added.Assistant Commissioner of Police, Usha Kundu, in charge of the Crime Against Woman and Children Cell, has visited the crime spot and is coordinating with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for collecting evidence including video footage from CCTV cameras, police officials said. PTI KIS KND TIRTIR