Gurgaon woman, paramour found hanging in Rishikesh dharamshala

Rishikesh, Aug 1 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her paramour were found hanging from a room ceiling in a 'dharamshala' here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Sapna Panwar (28), and Jagjit Singh (24), were found at the dharamshala (shelter for pilgrims) in Triveni ghat area, Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar Shah said. He said a suicide note was also recovered from a bag kept in the room. It was mentioned in the note that the two were taking the extreme step as they were "tired of being on the run", Shah said. The two had been away from their homes for a month, he said. Panwar from Gurugram was married and had children, while Singh was from Amritsar, the SHO said. He said the bodies have been kept at AIIMS, Rishikesh and the families have been informed.