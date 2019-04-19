Guru Randhawa collaborates with American rapper Pitbull for new track

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, known for songs such as "High Rated Gabru" and "Suit Suit", has collaborated with American rapper Pitbull for his new single "Slowly Slowly". The track has been composed, written and sung by Randhawa, while its music video is directed by Gifty. Maintaining a universal and multilingual approach, the lyrics have been penned in English, Hindi, and Spanish."It is a dream come true moment. I always wanted to represent my village, my state and my country at an international level. This collaboration with Pitbull is one step towards that representation. "I can't thank Pitbull and T-Series enough for all their support and love. We have worked hard on this single and I hope this will put Indian music on the world map," Randhawa said in a statement.Pitbull previously collaborated with actor-singer Priyanka Chopra for her 2013 song "Exotic"."Slowly Slowly", a high tempo, upbeat Punjabi hip hop track, is produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. It releases Friday on the T-Series YouTube Channel."As a company, T-Series is proud to present the coming together of these two musical geniuses -- Guru and Pitbull -- in 'Slowly Slowly'. I am glad to fulfil my father's dream of taking T-Series a notch higher than before," Kumar said. PTI KKP RBRB