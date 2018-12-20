Gutka scam: Madras HC notice to TN govt on PIL against DGP

Madurai, Dec 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking to restrain state DGP T K Rajendran from continuing in the post in view of bribery allegations against him in the Gutka scam.A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu ordered the notice on a PIL filed by AITUC Madurai Urban District Secretary Kathiresan.The petitioner sought to declare the appointment of Rajendran as "illegal" and alleged that it had been obtained by "committing a fraud" on the appointing authority. The petitioner also demanded a SIT-monitored probe into the missing Gutka scam documents, which were submitted to the state Chief Secretary and the DGP by the Principal Director of Income Tax (investigation), Chennai.Claiming that the appointment of Rajendran was 'illegal' in view of the serious allegations of corruption, he alleged that it was nothing but abuse of power and a colourable exercise.On September 5, the CBI had carried out searches at around 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, including at the residences of health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Rajendran in connection with the Gutka scam.The scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when Income Tax sleuths raided a godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka (a concoction of tobacco and pan masala) manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore. The manufacture, storage and sale of the chewable forms of tobacco, including gutka and pan masala were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013. During the raids, the IT department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the gutka manufacturers. The case was sent to the CBI by the Madras High Court in April this year on the plea of a DMK leader. PTI SSN ROH 12201957 ANBANB