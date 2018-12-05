Guv could not attend SKIMS function as he was unwell: Raj Bhawan

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik could not attend the annual day function of SKIMShospital on Wednesday here as he was unwell, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.He was apparently reacting to media reports criticising the Governor for not attending the annual function of the premier tertiary care hospital of the state where Malik was the chief guest. "Governor Satya Pal Malik could not attend SKIMS Soura Annual day function in Srinagar on morning as he was unwell," the spokesman said. "In fact, the Governorwas already scheduled to go to New Delhi after attending function at SKIMS in Srinagar formedical consultations but had to preponehis departure because of medical reasons," the spokesman added. PTI MIJ RCJ