Guv Kalyan Singh unfurls tricolour in Rajasthan, present awards

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Saturday unfurled the tricolour at a state-level function at SMS stadium here amid tight security arrangements.Singh mounted on an open gypsy and inspected a parade and took salute of the march by policemen. IPS officer Dr Amrita led platoons of the Hadirani battalion, the 14 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, the Haryana Police etc in the parade.Children of various schools of the city gave cultural performance while the Rajasthan police jawans gave thrilling performance on motorcycles. Central police band, Army band and MGD girls school band also performed in the function which was attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and others.On the occasion, the governor presented awards and certificates to 34 people for meritorious services. Dalpat Singh Rajput, the head constable of 1st RAC battalion Jodhpur, was awarded with the President's police medal while SP Sriganganagar Hemant Kumar Sharma, SP Sawaimadhopur Sameer Kumar Singh, Additional SP Pali Jyoti Swaroop Sharma were among those who were given police medal.The governor also gave merit certificates to Joint Director (PR) PHQ Govind Pareek, Deputy Forest Conservator-Udaipur (north) Om Prakash Sharma, Deputy Secretary Yogesh Kumar and others. The Republic Day functions were held in schools and other educational institutions and offices while different groups of youths took out tricolour rallies in different parts of the city. PTI SDA DPBDPB