Guv lauds Himachal's rich culture before leaving for Rajasthan

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Outgoing Himachal Pradesh governor Kalraj Mishra lauded the rich culture and tradition of the state before leaving Shimla on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.Mishra will take oath as the Rajasthan governor on Monday.The Himachal Pradesh government hosted a state dinner in his honour at Peterhoff on Friday evening.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented a memento, a shawl and a Himachali cap to the outgoing governor.Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said that he had a long association with the hill state as he used to come here often as in-charge of the state BJP. PTI DJI SOMSOM