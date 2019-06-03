Guv orders reallocation of AP govt buildings to T'gana

(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Amid the new-found bonhomiebetween Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Governor E S LNarasimhan has ordered re-allocation of all governmentbuildings here that were earmarked for Andhra at the time ofits bifurcation in 2014, to the former. Since the AP government was functioning from itscapital Amaravati, the official buildings allocated to it werelying vacant, an official release said on Sunday.Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor Narasimhanissued orders reallocating the buildings to the newly carvedout state in accordance with the provisions of APReorganisation Act, 2014 following the consent given by thechief ministers of the two neighbouring states, it said.At the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh,government buildings in Hyderabad were allocated equally tothe two state governments.However, the AP government was paying electricity bills and other maintenance costs of the buildings though it was not utilising them.The order was issued as per Section 8 of the APRA,2014, after the two chief ministers - Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao - consented to the re-allocation of the buildings.Hyderabad remains the common capital of AP andTelangana till June 1, 2024 as per the APRA, 2014.The release said most of the buildings were in a"dilapidated condition" since they were not utilised.Two buildings, one for the police and another for other department offices would be earmarked in Hyderabad for use by the AP government, it added.Welcoming the Governor's orders, Telangana ChiefMinister Chandrasekhar Rao termed it as an "auspicious sign". "It is a welcome and auspicious sign that both the state governments have decided to move forward with mutualgood will and fraternity with people's welfare in mind anddevelopment of both the states as the main aim," he said.Since the buildings were not utilised they were in adilapidated state.Against this backdrop, the Telangana Cabinet on Sundayurged the Governor to re-allocate the office buildings givento the AP government.Rao said his aim, ambition and effort would be to see to it that both Telangana and Andhra develop with its peopleliving in peace and prosperity and all the issues between thetwo states are amicably solved.For over three years now, the Telangana government hadbeen requesting that the buildings be handed back to it sincethe AP government was not using them.The previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, however, had remained adamant that they had a "right" over the buildings for ten years (till 2024).The move by the Governor could hence herald a new era in ties between Telangana and Andhra. PTI VVK DBV ROH SS SRY