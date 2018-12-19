Guv rule 'autocratic', not an alternative to elected govt: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday called for early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying governor's rule was not an alternative to an elected government.The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar also said governor's rule was "autocratic rule" and that his party was pressing on the present Jammu and Kashmir administration for polls in the state as soon as possible.Speaking at a function to welcome two former PDP ministers into the National Conference, Abdullah said, "We believe that an elected government would be able to deliver in a better way." "The National Conference (NC) has been impressing on the incumbent administration to hold elections as soon as possible," he said. Former PDP leaders Basharat Bukhari and Peer Mohammad Hussain joined the NC at Abdullah's residence.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister hoped that their inclusion will help salvage people from the current tumultuous times in the state. "We have to show steadfastness and maintain unity among us. We have to give a befitting reply to those forces which are inimical to the special status of state," he said.Expressing grief over the recent killing of civilians in Pulwama district, Abdullah said, "It is unfortunate to see civilian killings become a norm. The forces should have used less lethal weapons to quell the protests."Seven civilians died in the south Kashmir district Saturday when security forces allegedly opened fire at an unruly crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and an Army man were killed."Violence will beget violence, the propensity of the situation calls for a reconciliation and rapprochement policy," he said.The NC president alleged that the forces, which have been "contriving" to divide the people of state, will tend to use money power to spoil the unity."The need of the hour is to maintain unity so that we are able to put up a strong front for the cause of state and our people," Abdullah said. PTI MIJ ANBANB