Guv rule in J-K 'de facto' Modi rule, says Cong as it seeks fresh polls soon

Bhopal, Nov 22 (PTI) A day after dissolution of the Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress demanded Thursday that elections be held in the state as early as possible to "restore" democracy, as it termed the Governor's rule in the state as "Modi rule". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the Governor's rule in the state as a "de facto Modi rule". "The Governor's (Satya Pal Malik) rule in Kashmir is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi rule. It is BJP rule," he told reporters here. "BJP, in collusion with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ran the show in J&K and Ladakh from behind the curtain. It is all the more important today that democracy is restored there," Surjewala said. "Only elections can pave the way for formation of people's government in J&K," he said, adding, "So Modi-ji and the Governor should get elections held as soon as possible." "This is our direct and clear demand," Surjewala said. The Governor abruptly dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. Besides slamming the move, Surjewala also targeted the Modi government for "pushing J&K and Ladakh into deep violence". Neither the Pakistan-exported terrorism stopped nor did violence cease, Surjewala alleged. "Neither ceasefire violation by Pakistani Army stopped nor was the prime minister with 56-inch chest able to stop Pakistan from exporting extremists," the Congress leader added.