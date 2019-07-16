Guv seeks report from Kerala Univ V-C on seizure of answer sheets from SFI leader's house

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 (PTI) Governor P Sathasivam Tuesday sought a report from the Kerala University vice-chancellor on the seizure of several bundles of answer sheets and an office seal of the Director of Physical Education from the house of an SFI leader allegedly involved in the stabbing of a student. Kerala University's vice-chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai on Monday asked the Controller of Examinations to conduct a detailed probe into the recovery of answer sheets from the house of SFI leader Sivarenjith, who had been arrested along with A N Nazeem, another accused in the case. "Sought an urgent report from Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala on the reported seizure of bundles of university answer sheets & seal of Dir, Physical Education from the house of an accused in the murder attempt case in #UniversityCollege, Thiruvananthapuram," the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, tweeted. Seven students were suspended from the university and five of them were arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested belonged to the pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India. On July 12, Akhil, a third year Political Science student, was attacked when he was sitting under a tree along with friends in the university campus. PTI UD SS SNESNE