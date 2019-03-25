Guv should be non-partisan: Gehlot on Kalyan's wish for Modi to be PM again

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday objected to Governor Kalyan Singh's statement that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister once again, saying he should be "non-partisan" as it does not suit the dignity of the post he is holding."The post of Governor is constitutional and in democracy it is expected from governors to be non-partisan and maintain distance from party politics. It is really unfortunate that Sh Singh has made such statements which do not suit the dignity of the post he is holding," Gehlot tweeted."Personally we have utmost respect for Shri Kalyan Singh ji. He is not only Governor of our state but is a very senior leader too," he said.On March 23, Singh, talking to reporters in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh had said, "We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi ji should become the prime minister. It is important for the country." PTI AG RCJ