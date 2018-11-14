GVK Power & Infrastructure posts net profit at Rs 12 cr in Jul-Sept

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a net profit of 12.30 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 mainly due to lower expenses in the three month period. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 76.94 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, a BSE filing said. According to statement the company's total revenue was lower at Rs 19.33 crore in second quarter compared to Rs 20.19 crore a year ago. The expenses were also lower at Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter as against Rs 95.90 crore a year ago. PTI KKS ADIADI