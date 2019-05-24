GVK Power March qtr profit trebles to Rs 69 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said its standalone net profit in the March quarter nearly trebled to Rs 69.38 crore on the back of higher revenues.The company's net profit in January-March, 2017-18 stood at Rs 23.14 crore, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 34.48 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 28.22 crore in the year-ago period. During the last fiscal, the company clocked a profit of Rs 113.94 crore. It suffered a loss of Rs 36.08 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income in 2018-19 rose to Rs 100.31 crore from Rs 92.14 crore in the previous year.The board has approved reappointment of A Issac George as Director and CFO of the company for five years from May 24, 2019, it said.GVK Power has businesses in power, road and airport sectors. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU