Gwyneth Paltrow signs Netflix deal to create Goop show

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has signed a deal with Netflix under which her lifestyle brand Goop will produce a 30-minute docu-series focused on wellness.The still untitled docu-series, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year, consists of episodes hosted by the site's editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow. According to Variety, Goop will take help from experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness."We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. Theyre watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen said."Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her. She's always looking for white space. Whether it's developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive," she added. Goop's eponymous podcast has also signed an exclusive distribution deal with Delta. The podcast, which was hosted by Paltrow and Loehnen, was one of the iTunes store's most-downloaded in 2018. The team is also developing standalone podcasts with in-house beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June, a food program hosted by an award-winning chef, and a Goop book club featuring author interviews and reviews. PTI SHDSHD