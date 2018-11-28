Gym owner arrested for cheating man of Rs 1.15 crore

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A gym owner has been arrested for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 1.15 crore on the pretext of selling luxury cars, police said Wednesday. The 44-year-old accused, identified as Rahul Narang, used to dupe people in the name of selling luxury cars to maintain his lavish lifestyle, police said. On November 16, the victim Sunil Verma filed a complaint with the police, according to which Verma was a member of Narang's gym in Greater Kailash-II. Narang told Verma that he wanted to sell his six luxury cars which included BMW, Audi and Mercedes and took Rs 1.15 crore from Verma in 2017, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik. Narang handed over the sale letter and registration certificate of the cars to Verma and took the money. However, he sold only one car to Verma and the rest, he sold to others, Naik added. Narang was arrested on November 22. During interrogation, he said he ran the gym since 1995 and lived a lavish lifestyle. PTI NIT TDS TDS INDIND