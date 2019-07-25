Gym owner shot at in Civil Lines

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old gym owner was shot at by an unidentified man in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Thursday, police said. The injured, Rahul Gupta, a resident of Naveen Shahdara, runs a gym in partnership with his brother-in-law. He is also a distributor of a washing powder, the police said. According to the police, Gupta was entering the gym after parking his car when a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance and fled the spot. Gupta sustained a bullet injury on his stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the suspect, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said. Police suspect personal enmity to be the motive behind the incident. CCTV footages are being scanned to identify the victim and establish the routes taken by him while escaping, the officer said. PTI AMPHMB