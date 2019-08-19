Gzb godown sealed after seizure of polythene bags, disposable plastic items

Ghaziabad, Aug 19 (PTI) A joint team of the Ghaziabad district administration and the municipal corporation raided a godown here on Monday and seized a huge quantity of polythene and other disposable items, officials said. The godown located in Khan market of Kirana Mandi was raided as part of a 'special drive' launched in the district on Saturday. The drive, on the instructions of District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, will continue till August 23, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Sharma said. Sharma said teams of police and the administration conducted a raid at the godown of shop number 5, which is owned by trader K K Gupta. The team seized 10,000 kg polythene carry bags, 2,000 kg disposable plastic items for serving food and 50 cartons of plastic glasses. All the banned items have been confiscated and the godown has been sealed. An FIR has also been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, Sharma added. PTI CORR CK