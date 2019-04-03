H2O.ai Unveils AI and Machine Learning Acceleration on New 2nd Generation Intel� Xeon� Scalable Processor Based Systems

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Automatic Machine Learning at Scale BANGALORE, India, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI and machine learning (ML), today unveiled the first phase of its strategic collaboration project with Intel, codenamed Project BlueDanube, focused on accelerating H2O.ai technologies on Intel platforms, including the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The combination allows enterprise organizations that are embarking upon the AI journey with highly scalable, cost effective and faster path to insights by combining H2O.ai's accelerated machine learning technology with Intel's most advanced processor and memory architecture in order to gain a competitive edge. "We are excited to collaborate with Intel on accelerating H2O AutoML and H2O Driverless AI on the very latest Intel data center innovations. We want to make AI available to everyone, essentially to democratize AI, by making AI faster, cheaper and easier on industry-standard platforms for the data center and in the cloud," said Vinod Iyengar, VP of Data Science Transformation, H2O.ai. "Customers will now be able to adopt and deploy AI more rapidly." "The enhanced computing performance of 2nd-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with truly disruptive persistent memory capabilities and AI acceleration features provide Indian enterprises the ability to unleash the power of data, innovate and excel across sectors," said Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India. "Our collaboration with software innovators like H2O.ai will help advance the AI ecosystem in the country - making it possible to gain insight, anticipate needs and continuously learn from data at enterprise scale." H2O.ai and Intel: Democratizing AI, TogetherH2O.ai and Intel are collaborating to accelerate machine learning algorithms and libraries on Intel platforms. The new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory were developed to deliver agility, scale and security for AI workloads. Codenamed, Project Blue Danube V1.0, unveiled today, enables the world's leading enterprises to create highly scalable, high performance, more secure and accelerated data science workflows on the world's most pervasive platform. The results that H2O achieved on the latest Intel platform are impressive vs traditional systems: Scale up and out: Capable of handling 4X the data set size than traditional memory systems Faster Time to Insights: H2O with optimized XGBoost delivers 4.5X improvement in training time Server consolidation and efficiency: Run 100GB on a single machine (Intel Xeon Platinum 8200 processor plus Intel Optane DC persistent memory) vs a 4 node cluster (Intel Xeon processor E5-2600)Accelerating Data Science Workflows H2O AutoML is the leading open source, scalable and distributed in-memory AI and machine learning platform. H2O AutoML supports the most widely used statistical & machine learning algorithms including gradient boosted machines, generalized linear models, deep learning and more. The H2O platform is extremely popular in both the R & Python communities, and is used by over 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. New Intel Architecture is Continually Enhanced for AI FrameworksThe world's data centers run on Intel platforms for their outstanding performance, security, scalable storage, and memory. Since their launch in July 2017, Intel Xeon Scalable processors have been aggressively and continually enhanced to run demanding AI applications and frameworks alongside the traditional data center and cloud applications at which they already excel, allowing companies to use the same enterprise systems for machine learning, deep learning and traditional enterprise workloads. Connect with H2O.ai: Download Driverless AI for a free 21-day trial: https://www.h2o.ai/try-driverless-ai/ Visit us to learn more: www.h2o.ai Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/H2Oai Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/0xdata/ About H2O.aiH2O.ai is the open source leader in AI with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 18,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and MarketAxess. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is driving an AI Transformation, visit www.h2o.ai. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681933/h2oai_Logo.jpg PWRPWR