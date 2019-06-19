Habit-forming drugs worth Rs 2.48 lakh seized from medical stores in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) In a joint operation with Food and Drug Administration officials, the Punjab police have seized various habit-forming drugs worth about Rs 2.50 lakh from medical stores in Jalandhar district, officials said Wednesday.The drugs worth over Rs 2.48 lakhs were seized from three pharmacies in the districts, said Punjab Food and Drug Administration Commissioner K S Pannu in a release.Acting on a tip-off, the teams conducted raids at three chemist shops at Maqsudan, Nakodar and Dilkhusha market in Jalandhar and seized the drugs, he added.Owners of the shops too have been arrested, he said, adding the the process of cancellation of their medical store licenses has also been initiated. PTI CHS RAXRAX