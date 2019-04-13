Had to move prove myself for 'Teen Spirit': Elle Fanning

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) Elle Fanning says she was not on the list of actors that Max Minghella was looking for his directorial debut film "Teen Spirit" and she had to "prove herself" to bag the part.The 21-year-old actor plays Violet, a teenage outsider with pop star dreams living in a small European town, in the musical drama.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fanning said starring in a musical film was one of the things on her bucket list but she was "not on the radar" for "Teen Spirit". "I think they decided to do a press announcement without the film being cast, and it said, 'This movie will be directed and was written by Max Minghella, and it's about a girl from a small town who goes on a singing competition,' and I was like, 'What is this? I've been looking for something to sing in'," she said."So I was the one who pursued him because people don't relate me to singing, and also they were looking at girls who could speak Polish and were from Poland, so I was not on the radar. I had to prove myself a bit to him and be like, 'I can do this'," she added.The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It released in the US on Friday. PTI RB RB