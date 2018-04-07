Hafed inks pact to expand marketing in Himachal

Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has inked pact to expand its marketing activities in Himachal Pradesh.

"In an endeavour to extend its marketing activities for the broader reach of its good quality and hygienic consumer products, Hafed has signed an MoU with Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Shimla," a spokesman of the Federation said here today.

He said that under this recently signed MoU, Hafed will be supplying a range of its consumer products, including rice, edible oils, wheat flour and sugar, to the Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Shimla.

Further, these quality consumer products will reach the residents of Himachal Pradesh through the existing network of more than 100 sale outlets of Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Shimla, the spokesperson added.

At the same time, Hafed has also bagged an order for the supply of its Refined Cotton Seed Oil from Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation, Totu, being the successful bidder in the recently floated tender by them, he said.