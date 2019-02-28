Hafele Brought F.C. Bayern Legend Bixente Lizarazu to Indian Football Fans

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) Hafele announced an exciting new collaboration as The Official Regional Partner with F.C. Bayern, the world famous football club. Masterclass for Future Woman Football Players from Manipur by Mr. BixenteLizarazu, a legendary player from FC Bayern German hardware and Fittings Company Hafele announced its new collaboration as The Official Regional Partner with F.C. Bayern, the world famous football club and are proud to welcome FC Bayerns international football legend BixenteLizarazu to guide and share his experience with the future budding woman football stars from Manipur. The football legend Lizarazu shared his experience in an interactive session with the team followed by a master class which covered a display of on ground demonstration, recently at the Adidas Football base - Plaza, Chattarpur - Delhi. The initiative was taken by Hafele to provide international exposure to the enthusiastic players from the remote areas to promote Indias talent at international level. India has been an addition to worlds football picture with its commitment, enthusiasm and pure dedication towards the game. Football is certainly on the rise especially among kids and teenagers, which is crucial for the further development It has been an honor for me to share my knowledge and learning to these young talents. It has been absolutely to witness such amazing skill set, says Bixente Lizarazu. Both Hafele and FCB have deep roots in Southern Germany (Bavaria) each with over nine decades of tradition, expertise and precision creating a leadership position. Both are growing from strength to strength: FCB with innovative game strategies and Hafele, whose renowned expertise in Interior Functionalities is powering the company to succeed in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: the three regional markets concerned. Being the official regional partner for FC Bayern, Hafele wants to support football lovers & all those players who are not getting enough opportunity for their due diligence. The association between Hafele and FCB (FC Bayern) is an excellent venture between two strong brands and their shared love for world class football and respect for decades long heritage, performance, international strength and teamwork, says Mr. Jrgen Wolf, Managing Director, Hafele India Pvt. Ltd. About HafeleHafele set foot in India in 2001 as a liaison office essentially handling Hospitality projects for its line of Access Control Systems Dialock. The growing hardware demand and the increasing architectural maturity motivated the company to start full commercial operations in India in 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, Hafele India Pvt. Ltd. With its head office in Mumbai, 10 regional offices with Design Centers in all major metros (Delhi, Mumbai-Bhandup, Mumbai-SOBO, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangladesh, & Sri Lanka and sales presence across the country, Hafele India has, over the last 15 years, acquired a leading position in the Indian Architectural Hardware Industry. Today, Hafele India employs over 900 people who cater to a wide customer base with the help of an efficient distribution network, comprehensive logistics system and a sophisticated warehouse located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata & Sri Lanka. Hafele India lays pride in its diverse range of quality products, well-networked channel partners and unmatched service to customers; with an overall product range consisting of more than 150000 articles and more than 1000 dealers across India. With this successful backing and the promise to grow in manifolds, the company has expanded to meet the ever-growing demands not only from India but also its neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and most recently, Sri Lanka. The company has also forayed into related industries by launching independent product verticals namely Kitchens, Appliances, Lights, Sanitary and Quartz Surfaces to cater to the focused demands from these industries. About FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich is one of the biggest clubs in world football and has a proven track record of developing world-class players and competing in the highest echelons of world football. With 652 million supporters worldwide, FC Bayern is one of the strongest brands in international football. In India, FC Bayern among others was playing two friendly games with its first team (2008 in Kolkata and 2012 in Delhi), one friendly with its legends team (2010) and was conducting the FC Bayern Youth Cup already in the years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.Image:Jurgen Wolf, MD Hafele India and FCB Legend Bixente Lizarazu with 20 Women Footballer from Manipur PWRPWR