Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration Openly Recruitment Facing Talents at Home and Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 --On October 30, Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration which located in the largest free trade zone in Hainan province, issued a recruitment announcement to the world, openly recruiting 35 talents for various positions, with no nationality and identity limitations.Planning and construction of Jiangdong New Area is a major move of China (Hainan) Pilot Free Trade Zone to build the district into an innovative area of pilot zone for comprehensive deepening of reform, exhibition area of pilot zone for national conservation culture, experience area of international tourism and consumption center as well as demonstration area for national major strategic service guarantee.Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration applies the governance service mode of "statutory body + market operation" and takes charge of development and construction, operation and management, investment attraction and institutional innovation of Jiangdong New Area. Attached to Haikou Airport Economic Zone Administration, it implements integrated operations.In accordance with work deployment of Haikou municipal party committee and municipal government, Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration decided to have open recruitment for different posts both domestically and internationally. Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration implements an employment system that is enterprise and market oriented and enters into labor contracts according to laws.The remuneration refers to the remuneration three times or above that of civil servants of Haikou. Five social insurances and one housing fund (endowment insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, maternity insurance, work injury insurance and housing fund) will be paid in full amount according to relevant policies. Those who meet the conditions can apply for housing subsidy or a home purchase subsidy, car purchase and educational enrollment fees for dependent children.This recruitment implements online registration. Applicants need to submit registration materials by e-mail before 17:00 (Chinese time) from October 30, 2019 to November 13, 2019. No late registrations will be accepted. Detailed information such as job postings and registration conditions can be viewed by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page.To learn more recruitment information and news, please visit:https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/vkXqXA42Qar431NoqSyAqg or follow our WeChat OfficialAccount "Haikou Jiangdong Release".