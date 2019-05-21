Hailee Steinfeld to feature in 'Voicemails for Isabelle'

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) "Bumblebee" star Hailee Steinfeld has been roped in for rom-com titled "Voicemails for Isabelle".Sharon Maguire of "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Bridget Jones' Baby" fame is in talks to direct the Sony Pictures film, reported Deadline.The film revolves around a young woman trying to navigate her dating life in Los Angeles. The plot is a hat-tip to the hit '90s rom-com "You've Got Mail" with a modern take in the 21st century.Leah McKendrick has penned the speculative script.Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman are attached as producers. PTI RDSRDS