Haj pilgrimage: SC refuses to pass order on tour operators' plea

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday refused to pass any order on a plea by the Federation of Haj Private Tour Operators of India challenging a condition to charge extra for additional quota of 10,000 seats.A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai noted that most of the concerns of the tour operators have been addressed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs after which the petition was withdrawn."Senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the present writ petition with a liberty to file afresh writ petition, if required and necessary for the subsequent years. Permission is granted. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed," the bench said.The court had on June 18 asked the Ministry of Minority Affairs to hold a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Haj Private Tour Operators to resolve the issue.The petitioners had contended that that condition to charge the additional quota seats allotted to them on applicable rates of Haj Committee of India is "unreasonable"and sought a direction to withdraw the condition imposed to charge additional quota of 10,000 seats allotted to them at the applicable rates of Haj Committee of India. The plea termed the government's decision against the interest of Haj pilgrims along with the private tour operators and Haj Group Organisers. PTI PKS PKS SOMSOM