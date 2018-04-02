HAL records Rs 18,000 cr turnover in FY18

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd today said it has recorded a turnover of over Rs 18,000 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal ended March 31, up just 2.24 per cent year-on-year.

HAL had reported a turnover of Rs 17,605 crore in the previous fiscal.

The latest figure is provisional and unaudited, the company said.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it expects continued "Excellent" MoU rating for the 2017-18 on meeting all the relevant parameters related to its performance.

"During the FY 2017-18, the company has produced 40 new aircraft/helicopters and 105 new engines. The company has also carried out overhaul of 220 aircraft/ helicopters and 550 engines," HAL said in a BSE filing.

The company further said it has received order of 41 Advanced Light Helicopters and 8 Chetak helicopters from the Indian Armed Forces in the 2017-18 financial year ended March. PTI RSN SA