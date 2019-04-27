scorecardresearch
Haley Bennett in talks to join Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Actor Haley Bennett is in negotiations to join Ron Howard's upcoming venture "Hillbilly Elegy".The Netflix adaptation of J D Vance's bestselling memoir, features Amy Adams and Glenn Close, reported Variety.The film is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale law student forced to return to his hometown.Vanessa Taylor adapted the script, with Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder producing for Imagine Entertainment. PTI SHDSHD

