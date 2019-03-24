Half-burnt body of missing woman found in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been missing for two days, was found in Sohjani Umerpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday. The body was found dumped in a husk storage shed on Saturday, they said. Thanabhawan SHO Sandeep Balyan said the body was sent for post-mortem. He said some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on. PTI CORR CK