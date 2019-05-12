Halle Berry wants to do more Bond films

London, May 12 (PTI) Hollywood star Halle Berry says she would like to work in more films on fictional British spy James Bond. Berry, who plays Sofia in the upcomng "John Wick 3: Parabellum", portrayed Jinx Johnson in 2002's "Die Another Day" opposite Pierce Brosnan. "Well, maybe not tomorrow because I'm kind of busy right now so my dance card is sort of full. But in a few years time, if they asked, I'd do it. Right now, I'm busy being a Sofia girl," the actor told HELLO! magazine. Sharing her experience of working with Brosnan, Berry said "it was one of the best experiences of my career working with that family, so I'm excited to see the new film.''Daniel Craig is currently working on "Bond 25", his fifth outing as the famed fictional spy. He has previously played in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre". Oscar winning Rami Malek will play the antagonist in the movie, to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.Returning cast members include Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Lea Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M., Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner . PTI SHDSHD