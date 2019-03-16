Halonix Ushers in Revolution with a New Series of Futuristic Inverter Fans

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) With inbuilt LED lights, the fans provide with 10 hours back-up New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the countrys most progressive and environment friendly lighting companies is all set to rock the world of innovation through a new series of futuristic fans including Inverter Fans with ten hours of back-up. Just after introducing its revolutionary inverter LED light, Halonix has now insured that Indian consumers are well equipped to handle powercuts. Mr. Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Private Limited said, We are bringing a unique range of inverter fans across the pedestal fans, table fans, wall fans and personal fans categories which provide a back-up of 10 hours. These fans are an integrated solution for power cuts as they also have an in-built LED light. Some of these also have a usb port to charge your mobiles as well as solar charging.Major USPs of Halonix Inverter FansEquipped with futuristic technologyBack up Time - 10 hoursIntegrated LED LightHigh air deliveryAll Function remoteUSB Port (in some models)Solar Charging (In some models) Halonix has also launched a comprehensive range of fans across all categories Ceiling, Pedestal, Wall, Table, Personal and Exhaust fans. Some of its revolutionary products include Morpheous - Indias first retractable blade chandelier fan, Cuboid - Indias first low ceiling fan without a pole, Two-in-one Autoshield exhaust fans, Plasma Zero friction fans amongst others. Image 1: Halonix Inverter Fan Image 2: Halonix Inverter Fan PWRPWR