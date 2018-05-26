Hamburg to host 2018 Global Wind Summit

By Abhishek Sonkar Hamburg (Germany), May 26 (PTI) The first edition of the Global Wind Summit will be held here from September 25-28, 2018.

The organisers of the four-day event are expecting speakers from about 100 countries, including India, China, the US, Spain and Denmark.

"A number of Indian companies would be participating in the global event. We are also in touch with the Indian government," Anja Holinsky, project director, WindEnergy Hamburg, Hamburg Messe and Congress GmbH, told PTI here.

The conference on wind is the largest and most important meeting of the wind industry worldwide.

The event combines two conferences, WindEnergy Hamburg and WindEurope, Holinsky said, adding both the events together will witness about 1,400 exhibitors and 250 speakers from all over the world.

The event will provide a platform for experts from across the globe to discuss innovative and green technologies for harnessing wind energy making, S Gnanasekharan, Secretary General, Indian Wind Power Association, said.

"The focus of the conferences would be on three major subjects. Dynamic markets, cost efficiency and smart energy. How to develop new markets, make product competitive in auctions and use wind power for all energy applications (will be discussed)," he said.

India is fourth largest country -- after China, the US and Germany -- in terms of wind energy installation capacity at around 33 GW, Gnanasekharan said, adding the government has set a target of achieving 60 GW by 2022. "I am sure India has potential to meet the target in the given time. India is also a huge market for this sector. Today many companies are eyeing India," said Steve Sawyer, Secretary General, Global World Energy Council. PTI ABI MKJ MKJ