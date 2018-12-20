Hamid Nihal Ansari tells Swaraj he landed up in Pak in pursuit of girl he was in love with

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Hamid Nihal Ansari, the software engineer who returned home after spending six years in a Pakistani jail, told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that he landed up in the neighbouring country in pursuit of the girl he was in love with.Asked about the meeting at a media briefing Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Swaraj enquired about his wellbeing during their interaction."EAM did ask how he landed up in Pakistan. He did explain that through a twist of circumstances...what he said was that he was in love with a girl and in pursuit of that girl he followed her and landed up in Pakistan," Kumar said."He was arrested on the suspicion of being a spy. The girl for whom he had gone to Pakistan actually testified in his favour that he had come to meet her, but he was put in jail. He had to spend more than the time for which he was sentenced," Kumar said. Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online. Authorities in Pakistan had slapped charges of espionage against him.Sources said though the girl testified in a court in Ansari's favour, he could not meet her. They said Ansari had applied for visa in Pakistan High Commission but it was not granted to him.The Mumbai resident, who returned to India Tuesday after crossing the Wagah-Attari border, was imprisoned in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court on December 15, 2015. PTI ASK MPB MPB ANBANB