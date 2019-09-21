Hamirpur bypoll: Voters to decide fate of 9 candidates on Sep 23

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) The electoral fortunes of nine candidates will be decided by the voters of Hamirpur Assembly constituency where the bypoll will be held on September 23.The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm while counting of votes will take place on September 27.The by-election, the first to be held after the Lok Sabha polls, has been necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.Nine candidates are in the fray and prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had formed an alliance which ending in a divorce after the results were announced.While in the 2017 assembly polls, the SP had a tie-up with the Congress.The Election Commission on Saturday announced polling for 11 Assembly seats in the state mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly will be held on October 21. The Assembly constituencies which will vote in the bypolls are: Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. The Assembly constituency of Ghosi became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar. PTI NAV RHL