'Hanna' series a grounded, naturalistic version of Joe Wright's film, says Joel Kinnaman

By Ravi Bansal New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Actor Joel Kinnaman, who stars in series adaptation of Joe Wright's "Hanna", says the show will focus on the "grounded and a naturalistic version" of the story, which was not explored in the 2011 film.The "Suicide Squad" star is playing Erik Heller, a former CIA operative who trains his daughter Hanna as an assassin to take on the people who are after their lives. The Amazon Prime Video series has been created by David Farr, who had also written the film. In Wright's film, Eric Bana portrayed Heller while Oscar nominated actor Saoirse Ronan played the titular role."The film went into this fairytale-ish kind of storytelling. We wanted to tell a grounded and a naturalistic version of the story. "My favourite thing in the plot was the initial part of the father-daughter relationship which forms the backbone of the first season arc here. Anyone who has seen the film will recognise it in the early parts and then they will be taken on a completely new journey with these characters. It's a great ride," Kinnaman told PTI in a telephonic interview from New York.The 39-year-old actor said his take on the character is completely different from Bana's as he believes in giving his personal touch to the role. "I don't think so much about his performance because I create my own. I think there is a vulnerability which is kind of built into the character and that was one of the things that I was drawn to." As far as parenting is concerned, Kinnaman said, Heller is only focused on the well-being of his child. "Erik is a very capable man when it comes to violence but he has dedicated his life trying to take care of his little baby. His main focus is to nurture her. But that nurture is focused on survival and when she starts growing up, his only focus as a parent is to equip her with tools that can help her survive the perceived threat," he added.The show also reunites Kinnaman with his "The Killing" co-star Mirielle Enos. The two actors played detectives Stephen Holder and Sarah Linden on the AMC crime series, which ran for four seasons.In "Hanna", Kinnaman's character is pitted against Enos' Marissa Wiegler, who was originally played by Cate Blanchett in the film."It was the criteria that we set for each other that if we find another show where we will work together then it has to be completely different from 'The Killing'. On this show, even though our characters are very different and dynamics was completely different, the enjoyment that we had of playing with each other was the same. "We just had a very great slope together and it was so much fun. It was my highlight of this experience," the actor said."Hanna", co-directed by Sarah Adina Smith, Jon Jones, Amy Neil and Anders Engstrom, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 29.