Hanuman idol found broken in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Security was tightened in a village here after an idol of Lord Hanuman was found broken outside a temple on Tuesday, an official said. According to Circle Officer Kushal Pal Singh, police are questioning a 25-year-old man, who is said to be of unsound mind, in connection with the alleged incident of desecration in Rajpur village of Budhana town. PTI CORR HDACK

