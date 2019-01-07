Happy for being awarded, but need permanent job, hike in honorarium: Award-wining anganwadi workers

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A number of anganwadi workers who were honoured by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi here on Monday for their exemplary work, said they were happy for being awarded, but just recognition was not enough and demanded a permanent job and at least Rs 18,000 honorarium.They said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in September last year announced a Rs 1,500 hike in their honorarium, they are yet to get the increased emoluments.Meena Verma, a 52-year-old mother of two from Chhattisgarh's Durg, said she started as an anganwadi worker in 1997, but still doesn't have a "permanent job"."We provide basic healthcare for the mother and child. We ensure antenatal and postnatal care for pregnant women. We administer vaccines to children, conduct surveys and are also deployed on election duty. We have given our entire lives to anganwadi. Still, we get paid a paltry sum," she said.Verma, whose husband is a daily wager, says her family falls under the below poverty line category and it is difficult to survive on an honorarium of Rs 5,000 let alone educate her two children."Our demand is 'kaam ke hissab se daam' (remuneration in accordance to work done)... at least Rs 18,000 honorarium and regularisation of service. I am happy for the award but survival comes first," she said.Jabeen Akhtar (29), an anganwadi worker from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district who was felicitated at the event, said, "We toil at the ground level and ensure that the government's programmes become successful. Yet we are paid a meagre amount."Akhtar, who came to the national capital leaving her year-old child with the father, said she gets Rs 3,600 per month and that the increase in wages announced by the prime minister was "unsatisfactory".Premlata Chakresh, who hails from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur and was rewarded for her exceptional work under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme, said she was happy that her efforts were recognized, but she would be "happier if the government increased honorarium to Rs 18,000". Manju (46) from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur said she has been working as a basic health worker for 18 years and it is disappointing that she still doesn't have a permanent job."People say we are nation builders, but we don't get paid according to our work. I get Rs 4,000. It should be raised to Rs 15,000 at least," she said.Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi conferred awards on 97 anganwadi workers from across the country for their exemplary work in the field. PTI GVS NSDNSD