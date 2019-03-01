Happy to have Abhinandan Varthaman back from Pakistan: IAF

Wagah, March 1 (PTI) "We are happy to have him back," said a top IAF officer Friday night shortly after the captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at the border point here. Reading out a brief statement, Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, told a posse of reporters that the pilot will be taken for a detailed medical examination as he was subjected to lot of stress during his nearly three-day captivity.The Air Vice Marshal did not take any questions from the media. PTI SKC MPB GSN MPBMPB